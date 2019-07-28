SWIMMING

Caeleb Dressel of the United States won his eighth medal Sunday, helping the U.S. to silver in the 400-meter medley relay at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, after anchor Nathan Adrian got overtaken in the closing meters.

One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at the meet for the second time, Dressel set a record with eight medals, including six golds, at the biggest meet after the Olympics. Two years ago in Hungary, Dressel tied Michael Phelps’ record of seven golds at a single world meet, including three in one night.

The U.S. finished atop the medals table with 27, including a leading 14 golds. Australia was second with 19 medals and five golds.

• Simone Manuel completed a sweep of the 50 and 100 freestyles, the first American woman to achieve the feat. Also, Lilly King won the 50 breaststroke, giving the American two victories over her Russian rival, Yuliya Efimova.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen won a chaotic and rain-soaked German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, while championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished 11th and his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, crashed near the end.

Verstappen kept his composure on a treacherous track to clinch his second victory this season and seventh of his Red Bull career, topping a surprise podium ahead of Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari – who started from last – and a Toro Rosso driver, Daniil Kvyat.

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon held off rookie teammate Felix Rosenqvist to win the Honda Indy 200 at Lexington, Ohio, for the sixth time, putting himself back in contention to defend his season championship.

TENNIS

PALERMO LADIES OPEN: Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the tournament in Sicily.

The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win in Germany for the second straight year, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

SWISS OPEN: Albert Ramos-Vinolas ended 455th-ranked Cedrik-Marcel Stebe’s charmed run to the final, winning the title match 6-3, 6-2 at Gstaad.

BOXING

UNIFICATION BOUT: WBC champion Jose Ramirez delivered a series of punches to the head of WBO champion Maurice Hooker, who was pinned against the ropes and taking a pummeling when the referee stepped in and stopped the world super lightweight unification bout in the sixth round Saturday night at Arlington, Texas.

It was the third title defense for Ramirez, who improved to 25-0 with his 17th knockout. His first two title defenses came at home in California. Hooker, a 29-year-old from Dallas, dropped to 26-1.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 240: Reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway (21-4) defended his belt Saturday night, overwhelming former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar (22-7-1) at Edmonton, Alberta, to win a unanimous five-round decision.

The 27-year-old Holloway kept Edgar at a distance throughout the fight, stinging him with jabs and uppercuts in the first round and bloodying his nose in the second.

Holloway resisted all but one attempt by Edgar to take him down, and said he was proud to be able to go the distance.

– News service reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »