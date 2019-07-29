Greater Portland

Exhibits

Ongoing

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

Zoo Cain Paintings, Mayo Street Arts, Portland, local artist known for kaleidoscope abstracts and use of old license plates, to Aug. 15.

Stephanie Berry, oil and oil/cold wax paintings, Yarmouth Memorial Library, 215 Main St., to Sept. 7.

Artisans Collective, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, through Aug. 31.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Galleries

Thursday 8/1

Moss Galleries, opening reception for Liz Hoag’s “Beyond the Trees,” 5-7 p.m., Route 1, Falmouth, through Aug. 30.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

“The Missing Half-Second,” curated by John Fireman, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 1.

Museums

“Peaks Island in the 1970s: Building a Community,” Fifth Maine Museum, Peaks Island history museum and Civil War Memorial, 45 Seashore Ave., new temporary exhibit 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through August, www.fifthmainemuseum.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Wednesday 7/31

Dave Rowe: 8 p.m. Bull Feeney’s, 375 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Eric Bettencourt & Friends, 6:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland. Free.

Friday 8/2

3 Aces, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Classics of Italian Opera, 7:30 p.m., international soprano Olga Zhuravel Maselli performs at St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland., $10-$20, www.facebook.com.

Saturday 8/3

Block The Wind Festival, 2-10 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Circlesinging, Portland Community Music, 10:30 a.m.-noon, spontaneous, improvisational community-singing experience. Bourassa Dance, 525 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, www.meetup.com.

Saturday Spectacular, noon -5 p.m., Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Free, www.thompsonspointmaine.com.

Scott Stapp of CREED, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland.

Vinyl Tap, 2 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland, portholemaine.com.

Sunday 8/4

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7-9 p.m., pianist/vocalist Bess Jacques with jazz trio on a vintage romp through the tuneful ’20s, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Interpol, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30.

Wednesday 8/7

Christina Custode, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15/$18 door.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater/Dance

Circus Smirkus: “Carnival!,” 1 & 6 p.m. Aug. 5 & 6, Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Rd., Freeport, $18 – $23 at Royal River Natural Foods or smirkus.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” presented by Fenix Theatre Company in Deering Oaks Park, Park Avenue, Portland, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10.

Friday 8/2

Bates Dance Festival, 6 p.m., 60 Cove St., Portland, New England premiere of “This is a Formation: Indigo Arts Alliance, free, batesdancefestival.org.

ComedySportz Maine, 8 p.m., The Fresnel Theater, 17 Free St., Portland, players compete for laughs and points, $10-$15, www.thefresneltheater.org.

Dance Party with Rotating DJ’s, 8:30 p.m. every Friday night, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Midcoast

Exhibits

“Brunswick Town Commons at 300 Years,” Curtis Library, to Aug. 30.

Wednesday 8/ 7

“Watercolor Journeys,” opening reception 4 p.m. for exhibit by Sharon Bouchard and Neil Gallagher, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through September.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Free Movie Screenings, through August at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd.: 1 p.m. Aug. 3, “Muppets in Space”; 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8, “The Matrix.” Free and open to the public; popcorn served.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Bright Leanings,” by fiber artist Jo Diggs, through August at Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath.

“Life by the River,” Joanna Pool and her newest works, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Aug. 23.

Painter Richard Brown Lethem & Sculptor William Zingaro, ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Aug. 10.

“Annual Summer Exhibition,” Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, featuring new work by gallery artists through Sept. 1.

Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, Marjorie Arnett, Peter Bennett, Susan Bennet, Michele Caron, Stew Henderson, Jay Sawyer and Abby Shahn, through Aug. 10.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Saturday 8/3

Family Saturday at the Museum of Art, 10 a.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick. Students offer activities based on exhibits and their work as museum education student assistants during the summer.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Free Waterfront Concerts, 6 p.m. Saturdays to Aug. 31, Waterfront Park, Bath.

Kennebec Early Music Festival, Aug. 11-18, Maine Maritime Museum, Bath & Linden Tree Meeting House, Phippsburg, see kennebecearlymusicfestival.org/performance-schedule.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. Held at Harpswell Coastal Academy if raining; see harpswell.maine.gov.

Friday 8/2

Timothy Burris Lute Concert, 6 p.m., Freeport Community Library, program of French music for lute and theorbo from the second half of the 17th century. Free and open to the public.

Saturday 8/3

L.L.Bean Summer in the Park, 7 p.m., 95 Maine St., Freeport. www.llbean.com.

“Les Maîtres du Violon: The Rise of the French Violin Sonata,” 7:30 p.m. Guts Baroque Duo, baroque music, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., free-$15, gutsbaroque.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

Circus Smirkus: “Carnival!,” 1 & 6 p.m. Aug. 5 & 6, Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Rd., Freeport, $18 – $23 at Royal River Natural Foods or smirkus.org.

“Murder at the Muddy River Inn,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 & 3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4, Centennial Hall, Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell Community Theater presents original play by Harpswell resident Tom Vurgason, $5.

Friday 8/2

Folk Dance Brunswick,6:30 p.m., world music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, www.folkdancebrunswick.com.

Sunday 8/4

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” 3 & 7 p.m. -5 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick, $7-$9, www.explorefrontier.com.

Tuesday 8/6

“Sailing towards My Father,” a play about Herman Melville with renowned actor Stephen Collins, 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, Bath.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »