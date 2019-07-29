Arrests

7/23 at 10:41 p.m. Deandre Carthy, 47, of Primrose Lane, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

7/24 at 11:37 a.m. Kathryn Martucci, 57, of Tufton Street, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on a warrant.

7/25 at 4:50 p.m. Taylor Mastrio, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.

7/25 at 4:50 p.m. Gabriela Chastain, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of theft.

7/25 at 7:12 p.m. Brandon Campbell, 31, of Perryman Drive, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a warrant.

7/26 at 4:50 p.m. Jonathan Hartill, 28, of Gurnet Road, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on charges of theft and a probation hold.

7/27 at 12:26 a.m. Charles Crosby IV, 23, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of operating under the influence and speeding.

7/27 at 1:29 a.m. Crystal Puemape, 32, of California, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/27 at 9:33 p.m. Janie Manchester, 52, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/28 at 7:35 p.m. Isaac Perry, 18, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on a warrant.

7/29 at 7:27 a.m. Bethany Bowers, 44, of Minot, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a warrant.

7/29 at 12:22 p.m. Slayden Lamarre, 23, of Wadsworth Road, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a warrant.

7/29 at 2:10 p.m. Christopher Cobb, 30, of Cushing Street, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing and criminal restraint.

7/30 at 10:38 a.m. Spencer Trott, 34, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/24 at 1:06 a.m. Sabrina Bickford, 18, of River Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

7/24 at 1:06 a.m. Nathaniel Stafford, 18, of Lunt Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

7/25 at 8:48 a.m. Sukai Jobe, 40, of C Street, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

7/25 at 11:07 p.m. Lucas Mitchell, 18, of Wood Pond Road, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of possession of marijuana and transportation of liquor by a minor.

7/27 at 5:20 p.m. Kenneth Nichols, 55, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of indecent conduct.

7/27 at 8:57 p.m. Bradley Reed, 23, of Sullivan, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/28 at 7:35 p.m. Dylan O’Hara, 18, of Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of possession of marijuana.

7/29 at 11″18 p.m. Steven Legere, 29, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

7/23 at 8:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Gurnet Road intersection.

7/23 at 1:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Maine Street and McKeen Street intersection.

7/23 at 5:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street near Hannaford.

7/23 at 5:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street near Great Impasta.

7/23 at 8:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Rusty Lantern Market.

7/24 at 3:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Stanwood Street intersection.

7/24 at 3:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/24 at 3:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tibbetts Drive near Walmart.

7/24 at 3:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Pat’s Pizza.

7/24 at 4:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 near Exit 28.

7/24 at 5:38 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Pat’s Pizza.

7/24 at 5:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

7/25 at 12:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road near T.J. Maxx.

7/25 at 4:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

7/25 at 5:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cushing Street.

7/26 at 3:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/26 at 10:35 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.

7/26 at 11:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cumberland Street.

7/26 at 3:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/26 at 5:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/26 at 6:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

7/27 at 9:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

7/27 at 11:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

7/27 at 6:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near McDonald’s.

7/28 at 10:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

7/29 at 5:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

7/29 at 11:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Barrows Street near Coffin Elementary School.

7/29 at 11:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Cumberland Farms.

7/29 at 11:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Curtis Memorial Library.

7/29 at 5:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

7/29 at 5:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Noble Street.

7/30 at 9:01 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

7/30 at 9:14 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Federal Street and School Street intersection.

7/30 at 10:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

7/30 at 12:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

7/30 at 4:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from July 23-31.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: