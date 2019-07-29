The East Bayside restaurant Cong Tu Bot will host an evening of food, storytelling and art from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. The event features food and stories by Asha Tamirisa and Cassandra Loftlin, and artwork by Chelsea Ellis, Kelsey Halliday Johnson, EA Kane, Maia Snow, Stephen Straton, Jessica Townes George and Lavennz Ooi. It’s hosted by A Clearing: A Maine Art Community and A Tender Table.

A Clearing is rooted in the ethos of community-supported art, and attempts to create a space for all artists to be seen, heard and supported. A Tender Table is a storytelling platform featuring women, trans, and nonbinary people of color. They seek out narratives about our relationships to food, and its connections to identity, memory and community.

The collaboration is supported by the Kindling Fund, a grant program administered by Space, and is a part of A Clearing’s overarching project, “A Possible Practice,” which asks artists to collaborate in conversations and site-specific art installations throughout Maine, and contribute to a genre-bending artists’ book. This season’s theme, based on the poem “Etymology of Butch” by Kristin Chang, explores ideas of consumption, lineage and fluidity of being.

The collaboration with A Tender Table expands on this approach by inviting people to experience storytelling and home-cooked food that is rooted in memory, identity and community. A $5 to $10 sliding scale donation will be accepted at the door. Register on Eventbrite.

For more information, visit aclearing.org and tendertable.com.

