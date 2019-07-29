SOUTH WATERBORO

Speaker, ukelele band highlight anniversary

The Waterborough Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grange Hall, 31 West Road. Jim Carll will reminisce about the society’s accomplishments since its formation in the fall of 1969. There will be a sing-along with the Ukulele Strummers of Southern Maine and servings of birthday cake for all.

The public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 247-5878.

NORTH WATERBORO

Annual service Sunday at Elder Grey Meeting House

The 94th Annual Pilgrimage Service at the Elder Grey Meeting House will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at 346 Chadbourne’s Ridge Road.

This year’s service will feature guest minister Rev. Maren Tirabassi, interim pastor of First Church Congregational, UCC, in Rochester, N.H., and an author who leads writing workshops. Special music will be provided by the Palin Family Singers.

Commemorative pewter ornaments depicting the Elder Grey Meeting House and other historic buildings of Waterboro will be available for purchase at this time for $10 each, with proceeds to benefit the Waterborough Historical Society.

For more information, email [email protected]

KENNEBUNK

Musical tribute to late Bushes on tap

Three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and Christian singer Michael W. Smith will perform a musical tribute in memory of President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kennebunk High School, 89 Fletcher St. Smith performed at the late president’s funeral Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

The performance at Kennebunk High School Auditorium is expected to include songs dedicated to the late president and his wife, including Bush’s favorite, “Friends.”

The “Musical Tribute to George and Barbara Bush” is sponsored by St. Ann’s Episcopal Church of Kennebunkport, and chaired by Debbie Stapleton and Martha Griffin. Tickets are $50. Sponsorships of $350 also are available, with sponsors receiving two tickets, preferred seating and an invitation to a private cocktail reception on Summer Street in Kennebunk.

All proceeds will support St. Ann’s Episcopal Church’s community outreach efforts.

Tickets are available online at stannskennebunkport.org.

For more details, call Kiki Cheney at 967-8043.

Boston Classical Trio to perform Thursday

The Boston Classical Trio will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of the Music on Main concert series at the Waterhouse Center, 51 Main St.

The group consists of Susanna Ogata on violin, Guy Fishman on cello and Ian Watson on harpsichord. The trio has played across New England and is recognized for exploring the unique textures and dynamics afforded by period instruments. Among the evening’s selections are works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johann Christian Bach (Bach’s 18th son), Antonio Vivaldi, George Philipp Telemann and Johann Georg Pisendel.

The event will be held rain or shine and is free.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Free concert features organist/composer

The First Church will host a concert featuring American composer and organist Carson Cooman at 7 p.m. Monday at 141 North St.

Cooman previously performed at the church in August 2016, when the church was actively raising money to restore its antique 1854 E. & G. G. Hook pipe organ (Opus 177). Following that recital, Cooman composed three hymn arrangements, titled “The Kennebunkport Suite,” that he dedicated to the congregation and its music director Joyce Painter Rice.

Part of the church’s “Monday Night Summer Concert Series,” the performance is free and open to the public, with donations appreciated and directly benefiting the church’s music and building fund.

For more details, go to carsoncooman.com.

WELLS

Wells Public Library will host a number of events this week at 1434 Post Road.

Youth programs will include:

• Mother Goose Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Monday, for children ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers;

• Woodland Cinderella Puppet Show at 2 p.m. Tuesday, for kids of all ages;

• Crafty Kids at 3 p.m. Tuesday; create a flying saucer, all ages are welcome.

• Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club at 3 p.m. Friday

Books at the Beach also will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo, at 331 Harbor Road. Children will be engaged in stories, songs, interactive games, and dancing, weather permitting.

Adult Programs will include Conversational French Language Group, at 6:30 p.m.Thursday; Fiber Arts Group, 10:30 a.m. Friday. Also on Friday, at 2 p.m., the movie “American Graffiti” will be screened as part of the “Friday Film Series!”

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

BRUNSWICK

Library celebrating Town Commons’ 300th anniversary

Curtis Library is hosting an exhibit through the month of August honoring the 300th anniversary of the Town Commons, at the library at 23 Pleasant St.

Developed by Jym St. Pierre and the Town Commons Committee, in partnership with the Pejepscot Historical Society, the exhibit highlights the inspired contributions of local authors and artists and how they influenced municipal development.

The Town Commons exhibit is part of the “A Walk in the Woods” collaborative exhibit that teaches about local ecology with participating activities such as leaf rubbings, forest yoga, tree ring dating and bird identification.

For more details, call 725-5242.

SCARBOROUGH

‘Apollo 11’ documentary to be shown

The Scarborough Public Library will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a screening of the documentary “Apollo 11” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 48 Gorham Road.

The documentary features a historical archive that provides viewers with a “virtual seat” beside commander Neil Armstrong, pilots Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, and Mission Control. Footage used for the film was shot 50 years ago and includes camera angles never used in previous moon landing documentaries.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more details, go to scarboroughlibrary.org.

LIVERMORE

Living history center to host Children’s Games Days

Washburn Norlands Living History Center will host a Children’s Games Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 290 Norlands Road.

Children are invited to come a play hoops and graces on the front lawn, checkers and dominoes in the cottage, and try out conundrums and riddles in the mansion. See the toys in the mansion and make a period toy to take home.

At 12:30 p.m. “Eunice Merrill” will share stories and artifacts of Abenaki life in the Livermore area.

At noon, 1 and 2:30 p.m. there will be spelling bees in the one-room schoolhouse.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. make a simple period toy to take home.

For admission fees or more details, call 897-4366 or email [email protected]

WALDOBORO

Planetarium show at school on Friday

The Chewonki Foundation’s Starlab, a portable planetarium, will be set up at the Miller Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 145 Kalers Corner St.

Chewonki’s science educators will use the inflatable planetarium to introduce attendees to features of the night sky, explain how stars are formed, and discuss human history with the constellations above – from early mythological characters to modern navigation.

This event is part of the Waldoboro Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and the Waldoboro Summer Recreation Program.

For more information or questions, call the library at 832-4484.

