NEW HIRES

Jonathan Fellers, MD, became the medical director for Crossroads effective July 1st.

Dr. Fellers had served as a consulting psychiatrist for the addiction and behavioral health treatment center, treating clients in its three residential programs. He is board certified in psychiatry, addiction and addiction medicine.

Ormanda Johnson, MD, joined Cadillac Family Practice at Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Dr. Johnson specializes in family medicine, dermatology and public health. She previously practiced in the United Kingdom.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine Community Foundation has elected three members to its board of directors: Brian Bernatchez, of Waterville; Brooke Parish, of Castine and New York City; and Tihtiyas (Dee) Sabattus, of Princeton.

Bernatchez is the founder and managing principal of Golden Pond Wealth Management.

Parish is head of U.S. operations at G Squared Capital LLP.

Sabbatus is a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Maine and director of the Passamaquoddy Health Center at Indian Township.

