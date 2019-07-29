NEW HIRES

Zackery Field joined Highland Green in Topsham as director of operations.

Field, of Skowhegan, brings extensive experience in the retirement industry and financial management.

Field brings more than five years experience in senior living organizations and more than a decade of experience in health and wellness.

Blake Hamel was hired as a commercial services officer for Maine Financial Group in Scarborough, an affiliate of Katahdin Trust.

Hamel previously worked for Androscoggin Bank in Lewiston as a staff accountant.

PROMOTIONS

Kate Carlson was promoted to pharmacy director at New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland.

Carlson, of Windham, has been a staff pharmacist at NERHP for five years. She recently attained a Geriatrics Specialty Certification issued by the Board of Pharmacy Specialties.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

David Scaccia, D.O., was named president of the Maine Osteopathic Association.

Scaccia currently practices as a private occupational medicine consultant in Kittery. He is board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties in occupational medicine and by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians in family medicine.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Verrill Dana attorneys Michael Fay, Kurt Klebe, Mary McQuillen, and Jacqueline Rider were recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth 2019 Guide.

Fay, counsel at Verrill Dana, has more than 40 years of experience advising clients on all aspects of wealth management.

Klebe, a partner at the firm, focuses on all aspects of estate planning, probate administration and trust administration, as well as tax planning and charitable gift planning.

McQuillen, a partner at at the firm, has practiced trusts and estates law since 1987 in Maine and New York.

Rider is a partner and chair of the firm’s private clients and fiduciary services group. She also co-chairs the firm’s probate litigation group.

Sydney Peterson, a senior marketing operations coordinator at Diversified Communications, was recognized with the Chairpersons 7 Cs Award. Peterson was recognized for exemplifying Diversified values.

Tonya Fowler, sales manager at Diversified Communications, was granted the Governor’s Award. The award recognizes an employee whose service to Diversified embodies persistence, vision, risk-taking, ongoing contributions and strong work ethic.

Jane Harrell, president of cause Digital Marketing, was recognized by PROPEL with its Young Professional of the Year Award.

Harrell, of Biddeford, led the consumer side of two major national pet brands and had her pet-industry projects and work featured by Apple, INC.com, Search Engine Land, TIME magazine and others.

GENERAL

Allied Engineering Inc. in Portland announced that it formed an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and is now 100% employee-owned.

Allied Engineering Inc. has been in business since 1958.

