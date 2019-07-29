According to the New York Times, toll booths have been are being phased out on many toll roads in favor of electronic toll collection, including on the New York State Thruway and crossings such as the Whitestone bridge.
The reason? Electronic toll collection reduces traffic, pollution and crashes.
So, why is the Maine Turnpike Authority spending millions of dollars on a new York toll booth that will be outdated and an embarrassment to Maine by the time it opens?
Marc Rigrodsky
Portland
