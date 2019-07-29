FRIDAY, September 27, 2019 at 7:30 a.m.

Portland House of Music and Events



Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

Shawn Cunningham serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of BlueTarp Financial, overseeing all aspects of the company’s credit risk management, product development, information technology, service delivery and customer service operations. Prior to joining BlueTarp, Shawn was Vice President and General Manager of Operations at the Hartford Insurance Group, one of the leading insurance and financial services companies in the world. There Shawn had responsibility for running multi-site operations for The Hartford’s agency personal lines business segment, supporting both agents/brokers and the end customer. Shawn has also held senior operational leadership positions at Capital One Financial and L.L. Bean.

Shawn holds an MBA from the University of Southern Maine and a BS in Operations Research Engineering from Cornell University.

Ticket includes breakfast and coffee from The Holy Donut and Coffee By Design. Stage set provided by Red Thread.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m., program begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.

