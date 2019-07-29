NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation Monday, acquiring left-hander Jason Vargas from the New York Mets for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart.

Vargas, 36, is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.

“Jason Vargas is battle-tested and has been relatively effective for the better part of a decade now,” Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak said. “He gives his team a chance to win the game every time he takes the ball. I like the fact it’s a different look. He’s a soft-tossing lefty. We have a lot of hard-throwing righties. He’s a good complement to our pitching staff.”

Vargas is expected to start this weekend against the Chicago White Sox. Zach Eflin, who is scheduled to pitch Friday, has a 10.46 ERA in his last six starts. Vargas could take that spot on regular four days’ rest.

Vargas is owed $2,666,667 of his $8 million salary for the remainder of this season, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout. He receives a $250,000 assignment bonus.

DAVID ORTIZ, the former Red Sox slugger, said he’s glad to be home with family after after being shot June 9 in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz said on Instagram in his first public comments, “Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless.” Ortiz was released from a Boston hospital Friday.

He also thanked fans for their prayers. The post included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. Ortiz said, “Too bad l can’t crush food yet!!!!”

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub by a hit man who police said was supposed to target a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day and needed three operations before being released.

MILWAUKEE ACQUIRED right-hander Jordan Lyles from Pittsburgh for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.

Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central. He agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a rotation spot, going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA. He won five of his first six decisions with Pittsburgh but has a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since May 28.

NATIONALS: Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list, unwelcome news as the team tries to catch Atlanta in the NL East while pushing for a wild-card berth.

The Nationals said Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. It’s similar to the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced him to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.

ASTROS: Outfielder Jake Marisnick’s two-game suspension for his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on July 7 was upheld by Major League Baseball.

Marisnick was suspended July 11 but appealed the decision. The commissioner’s office said a hearing took place July 23 and the penalty was upheld.

LOEK VAN MIL, who pitched parts of six seasons in the Twins’ system and at 7-foot-1 was the tallest player in pro baseball history, died at age 34, more than seven months after suffering multiple head injuries during a hiking accident in Australia.

DODGERS: Los Angeles traded left-hander Zac Rosscup to St. Louis for cash.

The Dodgers also put Enrique Hernandez on the injured list with a sprained left hand.

MONDAY’S GAMES

MARLINS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 6: Caleb Smith pitched seven innings to help Miami win at home.

Smith laid down a bunt in the second inning and wound up at third thanks to two errors on the play. The jaunt may have taken a toll because in the next inning he gave up three hits, including a three-run homer by Ketel Marte.

REDS 11, PIRATES 6: Jose Iglesias’ grand slam completed Cincinnati’s 10-run second inning at home.

The last-place Pirates lost their ninth straight, their longest skid since they dropped 10 straight in 2011.

