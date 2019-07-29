MIAMI — Miami Dolphins first-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo, who had been an analyst for the coaching staff.

The changes Monday came after four days of training camp drills.

Flaherty was hired in February by new head coach Brian Flores and was entering his 20th year of coaching in the NFL. He coached the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-18.

DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach in 2009-11 and rejoined their staff during the past offseason. In 2018 he was offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

JETS: Le’Veon Bell has a fantasy tip for this season: Pick him.

First, though, the New York Jets running back is sorry to the frustrated people who drafted him in their leagues last year – and got a big, fat zero as he sat out in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This is loooong overdue!!” Bell wrote on Twitter on Monday. “But I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different.

“I’m bringing the (two trophy emojis).”

LAWSUIT: A Louisiana judge ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about the infamous “no-call” that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in January’s NFC title game, a lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game that advanced the Rams to the Super Bowl, said he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans – barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.

A league spokesman declined comment.

LeMon’s lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages – to be donated to charity – over the failure to flag a pass interference or roughness penalty against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived. The no-call came at a crucial point in the game against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.

SAINTS: Coach Sean Payton said the club released veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith.

As recently as 2016, Meredith led the Chicago Bears in receiving, with 66 catches for 888 yards. But he missed all of 2017 because of a major knee injury.

The Saints signed the 6-foot-3 receiver as a restricted free agent before last season to a two-year, $9.5 million contract.

Payton also said the club has signed veteran offensive lineman Patrick Omameh. The 6-foot-4, 327-pound Omameh has played six NFL seasons with four other teams.

CHIEFS: Cornerback Keith Reaser, who emerged as one of the stars of the brief Alliance of American Football, hurt his Achilles tendon during practice and could miss the season.

BUCCANEERS: Tampa Bay signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde, whose father, Vinny, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft and is still the club’s career passing leader.

The younger Testaverde played his final college season at Albany, where he transferred after playing at Texas Tech as a true freshman and spending two years at his father’s alma mater, Miami.

JETS: Wide receiver Jamison Crowder left practice with a foot injury and was having an MRI to determine the nature and severity.

Crowder was hurt late in practice Monday after having a solid day. The receiver walked with a bit of a limp to the sideline, where his left foot was examined by trainers.

CHARGERS: Keith Lincoln, a star on the San Diego Chargers’ 1963 AFL championship team, has died. He was 80.

Lincoln’s death on Saturday was announced by Washington State University, where he was known as the “Moose of the Palouse” during his college career.

