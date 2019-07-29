BASEBALL

Bessey Motors of Oxford scored three runs in the first inning Monday and went on to defeat Windham 9-2 in an elimination game of the American Legion baseball state tournament at Bangor.

Bessey Motors will meet RH Foster of Hampden on Tuesday for a spot in the championship game of the double-elimination tournament.

Ryan Sargent and Bryce Afthim singled in runs for Windham.

• Adam Rush singled home Jacob Lorenzo in the seventh inning to give the R.H. Foster Riverdogs a 4-3 victory over Loring Post in the completion of Sunday’s suspended game in Bangor. Josh Paisley hit a two-run homer for Loring.

CMG MORTGAGE LEAGUE: Nick Thompson struck out 10 in a two-hitter as Academy Mortgage beat Gorham 2-1 in a semifinal at Scarborough. Peter Richards took the loss despite limiting Academy to three hits.

• Nolin Lewis had a sacrifice fly and a two-run single as top-ranked Troiano’s Property Services scored a 4-1 victory over 12th-seeded Kennebunk in a semifinal at South Portland. Troiano’s will meet second-seeded Academy Mortgage for the league title at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hadlock Field.

NECBL: Drew DeMartino doubled home a run and scored on the front end of a double steal as the Sanford Mainers (16-25) scored three times in the seventh inning for a 6-3 victory over the Upper Valley Nighthawks (23-17) at Sanford.

PRO WRESTLING

EVENT SCHEDULED: Independent professional wrestling promotion Limitless Wrestling will hold a show Sept. 6 at the Portland Expo. Limitless Wrestling has been putting on shows in Maine since 2015, the most recent at the Portland Club earlier this month.

The show at the Expo, called “Know Your Enemy,” starts at 7:30 p.m. It will be headlined by the Limitless Wrestling world title match between champion MJF, who is signed to All Elite Wrestling, the national upstart promotion that debuts on TNT this fall, and Anthony Greene. Tickets are available at LimitlessWrestling.com/tickets.

• Jerry “The King” Lawler, a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Tennessee county where his son – former wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler – suffered a fatal injury while incarcerated.

HOCKEY

NHL: Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Vezina Trophy winner, signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Vasilevskiy, a two-time All-Star, appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Rafael Nadal is the top seed for the men’s event in Montreal, and Ash Barty is the top seed for the women’s event in Toronto.

Both tournaments start Aug. 5.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels as the crew chief for Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion.

Johnson won seven championships with crew chief Chad Knaus over 17 years before they were split up after last season. Meendering failed to steer Johnson into victory lane, and the former champ is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics will complete their game that was suspended at halftime because of an earthquake earlier this month on Aug. 5.

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead of the Aces’ normal home at Mandalay Bay because that venue isn’t available.

– Staff and news services

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »