PORTLAND — The Jewish Community Alliance will host “An Evening with Richard Blanco” on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at 1342 Congress St.
Blanco, a Maine poet who was chosen to give a reading at the 2013 inauguration of President Barack Obama, will be speaking on immigration and reading poems from his new book “How to Love a Country.” The event is a benefit for Hope Acts, a Portland nonprofit that provides housing and support for asylum-seekers. Tickets to the event can be purchased online.
