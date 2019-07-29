PORTLAND — The Portland International Jetport was awarded more than $6.7 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand its central deicing pad, which will provide overnight parking and a holding area for aircraft.
The funding was announced July 25 by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. It will allow the Jetport to have three concurrent deicing aprons, one holdover apron, and one overnight apron, which will help flights remain on schedule during winter.
