Thur.  8/1  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Tues.  8/6  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development/HHS & Public Safety Committees  CH

Wed.  8/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Thur.  8/8  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing  CH

Thur.  8/8  6 p.m.  Veranda Street Bridge Replacement  EECC

