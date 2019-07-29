7/22 at midnight. Keith Day, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

7/22 at 6 a.m. Kayla Ross, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Skyway Drive by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

7/22 at 10 a.m. Nicole Lynn Cassetta, 37, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on State Street by Officer Lydia Ruetty on two outstanding warrants.

7/22 at noon. Steven K. Jasper, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of public drinking.

7/22 at 4 p.m. Natasha Lynn Breen, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Regan Lane by Officer Michael Galietta on a charge of assault.

7/22 at 6 p.m. Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 22, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/22 at 8:00 p.m. Patrick Bendasta, 44, of address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/23 at 1 a.m. Jessica Balzano Woods, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Vaughn Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on an outstanding warrant.

7/23 at 1 a.m. Arthur Black, 35, address unlisted, was arrested on Vaughn Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on an outstanding warrant.

7/23 at 9 a.m. Christopher A. Presby, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

7/23 at 9 a.m. Roy William Presby, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

7/23 at 4 p.m. Aliya Assales-Devine, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/23 at 5 p.m. Carissa S. Wright, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of operating without a license.

7/23 at 6 p.m. Jesse Sean Harvey, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer David Lemieux on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/23 at 10 p.m. Jeffrey S. Turner, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of assault.

7/24 at 3 a.m. Michael Patrick Dever, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski three outstanding warrants.

7/24 at 11 a.m. Faysal Flayyih, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Old Campus Drive by Officer Matthew Eide on charges of assault criminal threatening, and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

7/24 at noon. Mohamed Abdulrahman, 32, of address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer William Pries on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/24 at 1 p.m. Danielle Secor, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer William Stratis on charges of assault and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

7/24 at 8 p.m. Jesse S. Harvey, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on charges of assault on an emergency care provider, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release.

7/24 at 10 p.m. Jeffrey C. Wisse, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer William Buckley on an outstanding warrant.

7/25 at 10 a.m. Sherry Ann Peterson, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jay Twomey on charges of motor vehicle theft and violating conditions of release.

7/25 at 10 a.m. Christopher Regan, 27, of address unlisted, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of motor vehicle theft.

7/25 at 1 p.m. Joshua Jones, 35, of address unlisted, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer William Stratis on a charge of assault.

7/25 at 6 p.m. Michael Scott Curry, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/25 at 6 p.m. David A. Kluger, 25, of Portland, was arrested on York Street by Officer David Schertz on an outstanding warrant.

7/25 at 6 p.m. Gerald Andrew Mains, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant.

7/26 at midnight. Hashi H. Ali, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of public drinking.

7/26 at 10 a.m. Ernest Michael Patti, 36, of Woolwich, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

7/26 at 2 p.m. Gerald Lee Tucker, 39, address unlisted, was arrested on Casco Street by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant.

7/26 at 3 p.m. Ernest M. Patti, 36, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Christopher Shinay on charges of escape, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

7/26 at 6 p.m. Erik H. Dobkowski, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on an outstanding warrant.

7/26 at 9 p.m. Dustin Dibiase, 22, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Island Avenue by Officer Daniel Rose on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/27 at 1 a.m. Eric Anthony Downs, 47, of Fortuna, California, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/27 at 1 a.m. Olivia Leigh Tardiff, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Johansen by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of assault.

7/27 at 1 a.m. Matthew M. Oates, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Winter Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/27 at 5 a.m. Awad T. Ali, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Ian Leitch on an outstanding warrant.

7/27 at 1 p.m. Michael L. Pierce, 48, of Sanford, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on an outstanding warrant.

7/27 at 3 p.m. James Robert Moseley, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of public drinking.

7/27 at 4 p.m. Yomar Rosado Albajadejo, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/27 at 6 p.m. Casey M. Bernardini, 30, of address unlisted, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant.

7/27 at 7 p.m. Jeremy David Wallbridge, 38, of Westbrook, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

7/27 at 11 p.m. Richard Lee Peterson, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of public drinking.

7/28 at midnight. Anthony J. Budzko, 53, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of public drinking.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: