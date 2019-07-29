WESTBROOK — Mike Haws, vice president of manufacturing for Sappi North America, will be taking over as president and CEO of the company this October, succeeding Mike Gardner, a 38-year company veteran.

Gardner, president and CEO of Sappi North America for the past 12 years, is planning to retire at the end of September, just before Haws begins his tenure. Sappi announced Haws’ appointment July 22.

“I am pleased that we are able to ensure a smooth transition in leadership from Mark to Mike. Mike is an experienced industry leader who has been integral to the development and execution of Sappi’s 2020 Vision, and the investments we have made in North America to grow our dissolving wood pulp and packaging and specialties businesses. I am confident that under Mike’s leadership our business will take full advantage of the exciting opportunities for the pulp and paper industry in North America,” said Steve Binnie, chief executive officer of Sappi’s global operations.

Haws joined Sappi in 2012 as managing director of its Somerset mill before being promoted to vice president of manufacturing, with responsibility for Sappi’s mills in Somerset and Westbrook and in Cloquet, Minnesota, its Allentown sheeting facility, and the safety, research and development and customer care departments.

Prior to joining Sappi, Haws held numerous leadership roles with St. Regis, Champion International, International Paper and Verso Paper. While leading the Somerset mill, Mike received the Pulp and Paper International Mill Manager of the Year award in 2014.

