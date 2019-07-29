WESTBROOK — David Batchelor, 50, was arrested Friday night and faces a number of charges after allegedly crashing into Dairy Queen on Main Street and fleeing to his home.

Officers responded to emergency calls of a vehicle crashing into the retaining walls outside Dairy Queen about 9 p.m. July 26. Building debris injured a minor in another vehicle, police said. Meanwhile, the suspect had fled the scene. According to police, witnesses saw the suspect’s car then crash into a ditch off Stroudwater Street before the driver fled on foot.

Officers at the Stroudwater Street site tried for several minutes to make contact with someone in the home but were unsuccessful, police said. They left the residence, but remained in the area. Moments later, a resident called police to report that the suspect had run through their yard and into the home where officers had been.

Batchelor was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident along with driving to endanger, unsworn falsification and driving under the influence of alcohol.

