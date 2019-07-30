BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Executive Airport was awarded $150,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement program to fund taxiway repairs.

The airport, at 15 Terminal Road at Brunswick Landing, is one of six in the state to receive a grant from the FAA, which awarded just less than $2.6 million to Maine airports.

The grant, announced by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, will fund the first phase of the rehabilitation process, which will allow the airport to rehabilitate 3,000 feet of its 6,000-foot-long Taxiway A.

