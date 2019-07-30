Arrests
7/20 at 11:16 p.m. Debra R. Napolitano, 57, of Danforth Road, South Portland, was arrested on Johnson Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence.
7/24 at 10:23 p.m. Ion Croitoru, 28, of Federal Way, Washington, was arrested on Allen Avenue Extension by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of duty status not current.
7/25 at 3:22 p.m. Farhad Behrouz, 67, of Fox Run Road, was arrested on Fox Run Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
7/18 at 1:37 p.m. Brian K. McMahon, 51, of Portland Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Alexander Beaton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Fire calls
7/19 at 9:35 a.m. Structure fire on Underwood Road.
7/19 at 12:36 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
7/19 at 5:03 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.
7/19 at 5:13 p.m. Accident at Gray and Mountain roads.
7/19 at 5:23 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
7/19 at 10:58 p.m. Accident at Johnson Road and U.S. Route 1.
7/20 at 4:32 a.m. Alarm on Stone Ridge Road.
7/20 at 12:49 p.m. Structure fire on Hillcrest Avenue.
7/20 at 12:55 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.
7/20 at 4:57 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
7/21 at 5:02 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.
7/21 at 5:24 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
7/21 at 11:47 a.m. Structure fire on Falmouth Road.
7/21 at 9:56 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.
7/22 at 3:55 p.m. Odor of smoke on Hamlin Road.
7/22 at 4:51 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
7/22 at 5:13 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
7/23 at 1:51 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.
7/23 at 5:12 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.
7/23 at 9:06 a.m. Accident on Woodville Road.
7/23 at 9:31 a.m. Accident at Bucknam Road and U.S. Route 1.
7/23 at 2:56 p.m. Accident at Brook and Blackstrap roads.
7/23 at 4:44 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
7/23 at 8:37 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
7/24 at 12:05 p.m. Assist State Police.
7/24 at 2:06 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.
7/24 at 2:50 p.m. Accident on Mackworth Island.
7/24 at 5:58 p.m. Fire on Blueberry Lane.
7/25 at 1:56 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
7/25 at 3:40 a.m. Alarm on Arbor Road.
7/25 at 8:51 p.m. Accident at Johnson and Middle roads.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from July 19-26.
