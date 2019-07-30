Arrests

There were no arrests from July 23-30.

Summonses

7/24 at 1:06 a.m. Sabrina Bickford, 18, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

7/24 at 1:06 a.m. Nathaniel Stafford, 18, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

7/24 at 12:50 p.m. Gladys Cofrin, 63, of Bartol Island Road, was issued a summons by Animal Control Officer Heather Brown on a charge of keeping a dangerous or nuisance animal.

7/26 at 10:59 a.m. Hilary Massicotte, 42, of South Freeport Road, was issued a summons on a charge of keeping an unlicensed dog.

7/27 at 5:45 p.m. Benjamin Gallagher, 35, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons by Officer Steven Milton Jr. on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

7/24 at 8:19 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/24 at 2:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

7/24 at 4:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at North Road and Ledge Road intersection.

7/24 at 4:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/24 at 4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Durham Road and Poland Road intersection.

7/24 at 10:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Hill Road and Kelsey Ridge Road intersection.

7/26 at 3:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from July 23-29.

