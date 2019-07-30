I want to tell everyone what a wonderful Sea Dogs game we all had last Saturday night. Over 7,000 baseball fans had a big celebration with dancing, singing and just plain fun. I had my 88th birthday and went to the game with my son Steve.

Even though the home team lost, we all had a great time. After the game a fireworks show, sponsored by this newspaper, was tremendous, lasting a long time.

It was a great birthday party for me and all who were there! I just wish it will happen again.

Jim Orem

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: