New hires:

Dave Johnson joined Perkins Thompson as an associate attorney in the firm’s business and real estate groups.

Johnson was previously associated with Bergen & Parkinson in Kennebunk. He currently serves as judge advocate with the Maine Air National Guard.

Andrew MacLean was named chief executive officer of the Maine Medical Association, effective Aug. 1.

MacLean has served in various roles in the MMA since 1999, including interim CEO since February. An attorney, he brings nearly 30 years of experience in health care law, policy and politics in Maine.

Kylie Bragdon joined Maine Ocean School as executive director.

Bragdon, of Winter Harbor, previously worked at KidsPeace in Ellsworth. She also serves as chair of the board of selectman in Winter Harbor. She recently completed her Ed.D at the University of New England.

Promotions:

Albin, Randall & Bennett, CPAs in Portland announce several promotions.

Karla Brannen was promoted to senior tax manager.

Alyssa Hemingway was promoted to senior manager.

Matthew Marcoullier was promoted to manager.

Sarah Balaban-Garber, Matthew Brand and Benjamin Lipton were promoted to senior accountants at Albin, Randall & Bennett, CPAs .

Nicholas Lagoditz and Dalton Myers were promoted to tax senior accountants.

Jennifer Lemay and Brittany Seekins were promoted to assistant senior accountants.

Board appointments:

Capt. Kevin Kiefer (USCG-Ret) was elected to the board of advisers for the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives. Kiefer recently retired from the US Coast Guard after 30 years of service.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: