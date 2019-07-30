A suspected drug trafficker avoided capture by police in Presque Isle on Monday by swimming across a river and then getting a lift from his father.

Alan “AJ” Raymond Jr. was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Presque Isle police on Washburn Road. While the officer was in his cruiser checking criminal records, Raymond got out of the vehicle, dove into the Aroostook River and swam across to Parsons Road.

Raymond has two active arrest warrants, both for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Presque Isle police said in a statement.

When Raymond approached residents of a home on Parsons Road to ask if he could make a phone call, they refused. Raymond then went into woods before entering another home. His father, Alan Raymond Sr. picked him up a short while later.

Police said the pair left the neighborhood in his father’s vehicle and were pursued by police. They were still at large on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476 or Maine State Police at 532-5400.

