FALMOUTH — The Parish of the Holy Eucharist is offering a new ministry to families of children with special abilities and needs.

The parish, which also serves the communities of Yarmouth, Freeport and Gray, will hold its first family gathering of the Ministry for Special Needs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road. Any family with children who have special needs or abilities is invited to attend. The event will include a short prayer service, a meet-and-greet and a variety of activities.

The new ministry is part of the parish’s Open Hearts, Open Doors program, which is designed to assess the needs of the community and implement services that would better serve people with disabilities.

To register for the event on Aug. 7 and to let the parish know about any allergies, dietary concerns, or other individual needs, contact Maureen Plain at 845-800-1759 or [email protected]. For more information about the Ministry for Special Needs, contact Suzanne Brown at 489-9029 or [email protected].

