Two new elementary school principals and an athletic director at Deering High School are among 10 new administrators who will start jobs in Portland Public Schools this fall.

The principals are Barbara Fletcher at Rowe Elementary School and Angela Taylor at Presumpscot Elementary School.

Michael Daly has also been named athletic director at Deering High School, according to a news release from Portland Public Schools on Tuesday.

Nine of the 10 appointments are being filled due to restructuring or positions that were left vacant by retirements or staff leaving to pursue other opportunities.

In addition, a new position of pre-K director has been created to oversee the district’s expanding pre-K program.

“I am very pleased to welcome all 10 leaders to their new positions,” Superintendent Xavier Botana said in the release. “The Portland Public Schools has an exceptional leadership team and I’m confident these new staff members have the knowledge, skills and experiences to further enhance that.”

Fletcher, the new principal at Rowe, taught first grade and kindergarten for 15 years, predominantly in Old Orchard Beach Schools before moving into roles as an assistant principal and principal in that district.

Taylor, the new principal at Presumpscot , was most recently principal at Baxter Academy for Technology and Science.

Before that she was an elementary school principal in Mechanic Falls and a social studies teacher and program developer at Poland Regional High School, the release said.

Daly, the new athletic director at Deering High, was most recently the assistant woman’s lacrosse coach at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.

He also has served as assistant athletic director at Merrimack College and at Stonehill College, and coached women’s lacrosse at Merrimack, Stonehill and the University of New Hampshire.

Other new administrators for the upcoming school year include: Erin Bates-Letourneau, assistant director of secondary student support services; Suzanne Chevalier, director of pre-kindergarten programs; Jade Costello, assistant principal at Portland High School; Miranda Fasulo, executive director of budget and finance; Craig Hanson, assistant principal at King Middle School; Julie Kirby, assistant director of elementary student support services; and Kerri LeSieur, assistant principal at Riverton Elementary School.

