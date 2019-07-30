A person with knowledge of the situation says U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the team to back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the resignation has not been officially announced. Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014, leading it to World Cup titles in 2015 and earlier this month. Ellis’ resignation was first reported by The Equalizer, a women’s soccer website.

Her contract was set to expire following the World Cup in France with a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ellis will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour, which kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl.

