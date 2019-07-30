Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 22-29.

Summonses

7/22 at 7:05 p.m. Christopher Hinkley, 35, of Jepson Avenue, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

7/28 at 12:13 a.m. Corwin Donnell, 23, of Olive Avenue, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of permitting unlawful use of a motor vehicle. At the same time and place, Alyssa Magretto, 30, of Olive Avenue, Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/28 at 10:55 p.m. Joshua Groat, 21, of Pinehurst Drive, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Winter Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of condition of release.

Copped cash can

7/23 at 10 a.m. Officer Lara Sarett responded to the report of a burglary on Tedford Road. The residence had been entered the day before through an unlocked door, and a container filled with an unknown amount of money was taken.

Fire calls

7/25 at 1:17 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

7/25 at 6:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

7/26 at 4:59 p.m. Smoke investigation on Interstate 295.

7/27 at 7:54 p.m. 911 hangup on Ofarrell Street.

7/28 at 2:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

7/28 at 4:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

7/28 at 7:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from July 22-29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: