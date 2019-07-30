YARMOUTH — The Royal River Conservation Trust will hold a special event in mid-August to celebrate its most recent successes.

Registration for “RRCT Celebrates!” closes Wednesday, Aug. 7. RSVP at rrct.org. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth. Call 847-9309 for more information.

The land trust will honor Brownie Carson with its annual Maine Conservation Champion Award; recognize Yarmouth’s new Riverfront Woods Preserve and note the expansion of the Chesley Meadows Preserve at Runaround Pond and Old Crow Ranch conserved farmland, both in Durham; the creation of the Big Falls Preserve in New Gloucester and Auburn; and the new Lower Gloucester Village, Little League, and Intervale Project.

