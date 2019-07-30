Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 22-29.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from July 22-29.
Fire calls
7/22 at 4:15 p.m. Alarm on Sandpiper Cove Road.
7/22 at 4:27 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
7/22 at 6:44 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
7/23 at 12:12 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.
7/23 at 2:05 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and York Street.
7/23 at 9:51 p.m. Alarm on East Main Street.
7/24 at 1:43 p.m. Alarm on Carriage Lane.
7/24 at 4:09 p.m. Accident at North and Ledge roads.
7/24 at 9:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gilman Road.
7/25 at 7:22 p.m. Assist Falmouth.
7/26 at 1:10 p.m. Accident at Main and York streets.
7/26 at 9:33 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
7/27 at 8:19 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
7/28 at 12:12 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
7/28 at 7:37 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from July 22-29.
