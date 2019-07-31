WATERVILLE — A Fairfield man and a Madison woman were arrested and charged with multiple offenses Tuesday after drug agents received a tip from Fairfield police, according to an affidavit filed in court in Augusta on Wednesday.

Christian Rowden, 29, of Fairfield, was charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, class A, fentanyl; one of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, class B, cocaine base; one of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, class B, lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD; one of unlawful trafficking in schedule X drug, class C, psilocybin; one of unlawful possession of schedule W drug, class D, Suboxone; and two counts of violating conditions of release, as he was out on bail when arrested, according to the affidavit.

Angelica Brown, 23, of Madison, was charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug, class A, fentanyl; one of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, class B, cocaine base; one of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, class B, lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD; one of unlawful trafficking in schedule X drug, class C, psilocybin; one of unlawful possession of schedule W drug, class D, Suboxone; and one count of violating conditions of release, as she was out on bail when arrested, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit filed by Special Agent Jordan Brooks, who led a team of four in the discovery and arrest of Rowden and Brown, Detective Capt. Paul St. Amand of the Fairfield police alerted Brooks on July 26 that Rowden, along with another man, were in possession of a variety of drugs and were staying at the Budget Host Airport Inn in Waterville.

Brooks and his associates went to the inn to conduct a bail check at approximately noon Tuesday and found Rowden’s name listed in the guest log. The agents set up a surveillance operation and confronted Rowden when he was out of the hotel throwing trash in a bin. The officers cuffed Rowden and brought him back inside to the room he was occupying with Brown.

Rowden announced in a loud voice that the police were present when they approached the room, according to the affidavit. Brown opened the door revealing drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs in plain view on a table.

The agents recovered 13 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine base, 131 squares of suspected LSD, 8 grams of suspected liquid LSD, 173 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, four buprenorphine films and $581 in cash.

Rowden and Brown were both placed under arrest and transferred to the Kennebec County jail, where they are being held. Rowden’s bail has been set at $30,000, and Brown’s bail has been set at $15,000.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: