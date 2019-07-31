AUBURN — A 21-year-old Auburn man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday, accused of shooting another man in the back Saturday in the Walmart parking lot.

Police arrested Gage Dalphonse at about 3:30 p.m. in connection with the death of 42-year-old Jean Fournier, of Turner. Investigators said an autopsy confirmed that Fournier had died of gunshot wounds.

Dalphonse was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. He is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday morning.

Police on Wednesday confirmed what many of Fournier’s friends had been asserting for days – the shooting was not a random attack. Fournier and Dalphonse, friends said, had clashed in the past and when they saw each other in the parking lot, tempers flared.

Witnesses reported that the two men argued in the parking lot and that when Fournier turned to walk away, he was shot at least twice in the back.

Fournier was not armed when he was shot. He died a short time later at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

During a candlelight vigil for Fournier Sunday evening at Walmart, many friends of Fournier said he had been troubled in earlier years, but “turned his life around” and was “focused on his family.”

Fournier was convicted of several felonies between 1996 and 2000, including robbery, drug trafficking, and burglary – but had not been convicted of any crime after 2005.

Dalphonse’s criminal history was limited to charges of assault and reckless conduct, both filed in the summer of 2018. The assault charge was ultimately dismissed after Dalphonse pleaded to the reckless conduct charge. Neither charge was a felony that would have prohibited him from carrying a firearm.

As police announced the arrest Wednesday afternoon, two of Fournier’s friends sat at the back of room in council chambers at City Hall. The listened quietly as Auburn police Chief Jason Moen announced that Dalphonse had been arrested.

When the press conference was over, the two young men spoke with Auburn police detectives, shook their hands and left the building. They declined to comment on the arrest.

For days, some members of the public had been clamoring for an arrest, and criticizing Auburn and Maine State Police for failing to take Dalphonse into custody.

Police stressed that they were being thorough in their investigation and waiting for results of an autopsy. Police also contended with a variety of rumors that proved wrong, including some reports that the suspect in the case was just 16-years-old.

“There has been a lot of speculation in the community and on social media as to the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Moen said.

This story will be updated.

