Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 23-30.

Summonses

7/24 at 11 p.m. Charles Lantz, 71, of Alabama, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin for operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/23 at 4:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Oakwood Road.

7/23 at 8:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Avenue.

7/24 at 1:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Longfellow Drive.

7/25 at 2:29 p.m. Outbuilding fire at Lion’s Field on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from July 23-30.

