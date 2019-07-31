Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 23-30.
Summonses
7/24 at 11 p.m. Charles Lantz, 71, of Alabama, was issued a summons on Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin for operating after suspension.
Fire calls
7/23 at 4:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Oakwood Road.
7/23 at 8:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Avenue.
7/24 at 1:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Longfellow Drive.
7/25 at 2:29 p.m. Outbuilding fire at Lion’s Field on Ocean House Road.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from July 23-30.
