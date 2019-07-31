Former Maine Public Advocate Tim Schneider has been appointed by the Federal Communications Commission to serve on a working group focused on broadband deployment in low-income areas.

Schneider, a graduate of New York University School of Law, is currently general counsel at Portland-based communications infrastructure developer Tilson Technology Management. He served as the advocate for Maine utility customers before the state Public Utilities Commission from June 2013 to June 2017 under former Gov. Paul LePage.

Tilson announced Wednesday that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai recently appointed Schneider to serve on the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee’s Increasing Broadband Investment in Low-Income Communities working group.

Schneider will join 17 other panel members to recommend best practices for states and communities to develop recommendations on how to accelerate the deployment of high-speed internet access to low-income communities, Tilson said in a news release.

“Rural and low-income communities in our country are well-served by Tim’s addition to this important advisory council,” Tilson CEO Joshua Broder said in the release. “Our team is proud of the expertise he’ll be able to provide on this ever-increasing need.”

Maine is often ranked at the bottom of U.S. states for broadband availability, an issue Schneider worked on while public advocate.

