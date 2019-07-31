Arrests

7/20 at 1:23 a.m. Nolan M. Thompson, 64, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/21 at 4:54 a.m. Jordan Godfrey, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/22 at 2:21 a.m. Andrew P. McDonald, 38, of Gorham, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Mizzoni on charges of possession or transfer of burglary tools and violating conditions of release.

7/22 at 8:59 a.m. Amanda Lynn Berrick, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Anthoine street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/22 at 2:54 p.m. Randy A. Krog, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Cash Corner by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

7/22 at 2:14 p.m. Christian Ashley-Newquist, 27, of Scarborough, was arrested on Rollins Way by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.

7/22 at 9:16 p.m. Christian Ashley-Newquist, 27, of Scarborough, was arrested on County Way by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo for improper victim contact.

7/22 at 10:07 p.m. Corrie Sargent, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Pitt Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

7/22 at 10:07 p.m. Marie Towers, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Pitt Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/23 at 1:57 a.m. Richard D. Reid, 36, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested on Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of aggravated assault.

7/23 at 5:10 p.m. Isaac Kastberg, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/24 at 7:47 a.m. Dennis M. Fournier, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/24 at 12:47 p.m. Russel S. Burton, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/25 at 12:41 a.m. Bradley Brooks, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of assault and criminal trespass.

Summonses

7/19 at 4:50 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/19 at 4:50 p.m. A 12-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/20 at 2:42 a.m. Thethe S. Kwete, 38, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was issued a summons on Westbrook Avenue by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating without a license.

7/20 at 12:20 p.m. Paul Geoffrion, 55, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of false public alarm.

7/22 at 12:25 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Simmons Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of marijuana possession under 18 years of age.

7/22 at 12:25 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Simmons Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

7/20 at 7:54 p.m. Adam Neveu, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of operating without a license.

7/22 at 10:18 p.m. Ange Kamanyana, 26, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/23 at 4:38 p.m. Jeffrey R. McNeil, 48, of Portland, was issued a summons on Billy Nachon Drive by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/24 at 8:03 a.m. William H. Schiefer, 70, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle plates.

7/24 at 10:35 a.m. Sarah Cramton, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/24 at 1:10 p.m. Almira Morse, 63, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle plates.

7/24 at 3:11 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/24 at 3:11 p.m. A 12-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on East Wainwright Circle by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/26 at 5:48 a.m. Salah E. Khan, 37, of Portland, was issued a summons on Evans Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating without a license.

7/26 at 5:15 p.m. Michael J. Nappi, 36, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

7/23 at 9:42 a.m. Cable wire down on Harding Street.

7/24 at 8:18 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pamela Drive.

7/26 at 4:47 p.m. Alarm call on Harriet Street.

7/27 at 12:09 p.m. Combustible liquid spill on Casco Bay Bridge.

7/29 at 2:41 p.m. Mulch fire on Western Avenue.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 61 calls from July 23-29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: