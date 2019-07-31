TOPSHAM — Marilyn Hunter’s earliest memory of a life spent at the Topsham Fair was competing in the pig scramble at the age of 5.

“It was sort of terrifying, but totally exciting,” the fair’s director of entertainment and marketing recalled July 25.

The event is something of a rite of passage in Topsham, which holds its 165th annual fair Aug. 6-11.

“Everyone did it,” Hunter said.

She was never able to catch a pig, she said, but her young daughter Julia may attempt it this year for the first time.

That event, to be held for 6-year-old in the pulling ring at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, is among the fair’s many opening-day offerings. The competition is popular enough to be offered two more times, for 7-year-olds at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, and for 5-year-olds like Julia at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

Harness racing will be held at Area 1 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and “ATV Mud Runs” are at Area 6 at 7 p.m.

The $12-per-day admission includes rides, events and parking, while children shorter than 3 feet tall get in for free. Senior citizens pay just $3 Tuesday, and children of military families are admitted at half price Sunday.

A full schedule is available at topshamfair.net/2019-schedule. The Fairgrounds is located off the Route 196 Coastal Connector.

Wednesday offers another round of harness racing at 1 p.m., and the demolition derby at 7 p.m., both at Area 1. The derby returns at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Maine State Pullers on Thursday offers an event new to the fair, the Pro Truck & Tractor Pull. The high-powered custom trucks and tractors will take to Area 1 at 7 p.m.

Those wanting more of that kind of action can catch the Redneck Truck Pull on Friday, at Area 1 at 6 p.m.

Thursday also showcases Gail Ann Marie’s “Wicked Funny Hypnotist Show,” at Area 3 at 6 p.m.

“She calls people from the crowd up and hypnotizes them in front of everyone,” Hunter said. “She did it at the Fair annual meeting, and it was hysterical, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Also new to the Fair this year will be the newly-completed grandstand roof, an approximately $56,000 project. The roof was last replaced in the 1980s, and gaps in the shingles had allowed daylight to penetrate.

