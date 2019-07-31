Troiano Property Services smacked 10 hits and capitalized on four errors to claim the CMG Mortgage League baseball championship Wednesday night at Hadlock Field, beating Academy Mortgage 7-1.

The win completed a 15-0 season for the top-seeded team, which is comprised of underclassmen from South Portland High.

Ryan Brewer, Bradley McMains and Gerik Bialorucki all had multiple hits for Troiano’s, which took the lead in the bottom of the first inning.

“We put pressure on them and they made a couple mistakes and we got a couple of big, two-out RBI early,” said Troiano’s Coach Mike Owens. “We kept tacking on, and I think we only have one zero up (on the board), so anytime we can continually score, with our pitching and our defense, I’m really pleased with it.”

Brewer, Troiano’s designated hitter, had three singles, two RBI and scored a run. His single in the second inning began a two-run rally.

“I was getting good pitches to hit and we executed as a team,” said Brewer, who will be a senior at South Portland in the fall. “We all came together as a team today.”

Troiano’s used three pitchers — Caleb Viola, Garon Kelley, and Noah Lewis — who combined to allow one run over seven innings. Viola, the starter, got the win.

It was the third championship by the wooden-bat league, which was created in 2017 to allow high school teams from southern Maine to play together over the summer while accommodating players who also participate in summer travel leagues.

Academy, whose players are all returning underclassmen at Scarborough High, won last year.

Players were familiar with one another from high school baseball.

Scarborough and South Portland met on June 12 in the Class A South championship game, with Scarborough winning 3-2 in 12 innings. The Storm went on to claim the Class A state title.

Was Wednesday redemption?

“A little bit. This wasn’t the (win) we wanted, but it’s always good to go out and beat a good team. I’m really pleased with the effort of the kids,” said Owens.

Troiano’s took a 1-0 lead in the first when Anthony Poole walked, advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a softly-hit ball by Noah Lewis that dropped in shallow right field.

Troiano’s extended the lead to 3-0 in the second. Brewer slapped a single to left field and Andrew Varipatis reached on an error, moving Brewer to second. McMains then lined on ball down the left-field line for a triple, scoring Brewer and Varipatis.

“It just got the momentum going,” said McMains. “I was feeling aggressive and trying to make big things happen. Just trying to do what I normally do.”

Academy scored in the second when Ryan Letebure reached on a leadoff double, advanced to third on groundout and scored on Kyle Durgin’s sacrifice fly to right field.

Troiano’s responded in the bottom of the inning with Tyler Small lining a single to center, stealing second and scoring on Brewer’s second hit of the game.

Brewer added his second RBI in the bottom of the fifth, smacking a single to score Small and give Troiano’s a 5-1 lead.

Troiano’s tacked on two runs in the sixth. With one out, Bialorucki launched a ball to the wall in right-center for an inside-the-park home run.

“I thought it was just a double and then I saw coach keep waving. I guess they muffled the throw,” said Bialorucki. “It’s a great feeling (rounding third) to see all my brothers at home plate.”

Calvin Flaherty scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Small.

