CINCINNATI — Clint Hurdle and David Bell had little interaction while exchanging lineup cards one day after their teams fought on the field. Luis Castillo made sure there wouldn’t be much to talk about in the game that followed.

Castillo pitched into the eighth inning Wednesday, leading Cincinnati to a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh. Both teams were on good behavior while their front offices wrapped up trades as the deadline approached.

“He was the right guy to have out there,” Bell said. “He was able to keep it quiet. It was really good timing to have that kind of a game.”

Most of the action was away from the field.

Both teams are awaiting word from Major League Baseball about punishment from their brawl during the ninth inning of Pittsburgh’s 11-4 win on Tuesday night. Bell, now-traded Yasiel Puig and two other Reds were ejected, along with four Pirates.

Bell went after Hurdle during the fight and was restrained in a headlock by batting coach Rick Eckstein. Bell repeatedly cursed Hurdle as he left the field.

A day later, the two managers didn’t say much while handing lineup cards to the umpires.

Both teams hoped to avoid a second-day repeat.

“I think it’s squashed,” said Reds reliever Amir Garrett, who charged the Pirates’ dugout to spark the brawl and was ejected. “There’s no hard feelings.”

The NL Central rivals aren’t done with each other. They meet again at PNC Park on Aug. 23, and wrap up the season together with three games in Pittsburgh Sept. 27-29.

Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez homered off rookie Dario Agrazal (2-2), who lasted only 3 2/3 innings. Agrazal hit Tucker Barnhart on the foot with a breaking ball, and got Winker on the arm with a fastball , drawing boos from the crowd of 20,886. The umpires huddled after Winker was hit, but didn’t eject Agrazal.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 1: Will Smith hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break open a scoreless game and lead Los Angeles to a win at Denver.

Kristopher Negron also went deep during the rally and Alex Verdugo had four hits. Joe Kelly (5-3) pitched the eighth inning to earn the win.

Rockies starter German Marquez was helped off the field at the start of the seventh inning with what the team said was full-body cramping. The right-hander fanned 10 through six innings, the ninth time in his career with double-digit strikeouts.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4: Josh Donaldson homered against Sean Doolittle in the top of the 10th, and visiting Atlanta won to take 2 of 3 in the series and pad its NL East lead to 6 1/2 games.

After the Nationals scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, Donaldson swatted a fastball from Doolittle over the center-field wall for his 25th homer of the season.

Adam Duvall homered for the fourth time in five games. Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Tyler Flowers also drove in runs for the Braves, who won consecutive series in Washington for the first time since 2013. They also won 2 of 3 in late June.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Austin Romine hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and New York beat visiting Arizona, which completed a deal to send ace Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros.

Greinke struck out seven and in five innings, but left after a rain delay because he was traded. He was in line for the win before Romine’s shot off Yoshihisa Hirano (3-5).

Greinke allowed a two-run homer to Mike Tauchman in the second inning but settled after that.

Arizona took a 3-2 lead when Jake Lamb hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off reliever Chad Green in the fifth and center fielder Aaron Hicks airmailed his throw to third base. The ball bounced into the visiting dugout, allowing a second run to score. Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela was shaken up on the play but remained in the game.

Green ended the inning when Nick Ahmed hit a ball to the warning track in left.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 1: Freddy Galvis and rookie Bo Bichette hit solo home runs to lead visiting Toronto to a three-game sweep.

Bichette hit his first career homer to open the eighth inning against Royals starter Jakob Junis, a drive to left field. Galvis cleared the center-field wall with his 16th to open the seventh.

Cavan Biggio followed Bichette’s homer with a double, ending Junis’ outing. Reliever Kevin McCarthy surrendered a run-scoring double to Teoscar Hernandez.

TIGERS 9, ANGELS 1: Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first win since May 12 and Detroit won at Anaheim, California.

Rogers opened the scoring in the third with his first homer in the majors. The rookie catcher, who was called up on Tuesday, deposited a Jose Suarez fastball over the wall in left for a solo shot.

Dixon and Beckham homered during a five-run eighth inning off Luis Garcia. Dixon – who ended up with four RBI – had a two-run blast to left-center and Beckham’s was a three-run shot to right center.

Norris (3-8), who had gone 14 starts without a win, allowed only three hits over five innings with five strikeouts.

