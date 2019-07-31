PORTLAND, Ore. ­— CJ McCollum has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old McCollum averaged 21.0 points last season, helping Portland make it to the Western Conference finals. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, has averaged at least 20.8 points over the last four years.

The agreement keeps McCollum under contract through the 2023-24 season. McCollum’s agent told ESPN the extension is worth $100 million.

President of basketball operations Neil Olshey said McCollum “is a franchise cornerstone and a critical part of our future.”

McCollum has career averages of 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 411 games with Portland over six seasons. He also is a 40.1% shooter from 3-point range and makes 83.9% of his foul shots.

The deal was announced late Tuesday night.

LAKERS: Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins have joined new coach Frank Vogel’s staff.

The Lakers formally announced Vogel’s full coaching staff Wednesday.

Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will be assistant coaches. Simon is the only holdover from former coach Luke Walton’s staff.

Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired by the Bucks in January 2018.

Hollins spent four seasons with Memphis and two more with the Nets, who fired him in January 2016.

The Lakers also hired Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as player development coaches with additional responsibilities.

GRIZZLIES: Memphis signed guard Marko Guduric to a multiyear contract.

Terms of the deal weren’t announced.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-6 Guduric has played for Fenerbahce in Turkey the last two seasons. Guduric averaged 9.4 points and shot 47.7 percent from 3-point range while leading Fenerbahce to the 2019 Euroleague Final Four.

