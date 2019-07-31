NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and leading receiver Michael Thomas have agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract, his agent said Wednesday.

Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, said the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.

The agreement, first reported by NFL Network, brings to an end Thomas’ training camp holdout that spanned five practices. The Saints had a scheduled day off on Wednesday and Thomas was expected to join practice on Thursday.

Currently, Thomas’ average annual pay of $20 million represents a new high for NFL receivers, eclipsing the $18 million per year paid to Cleveland’s Odell Beckham Jr.

Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125, sixth in yards receiving with 1,405 and tied for 10th with nine touchdowns.

Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.

But other top NFL receivers, including Atlanta’s Julio Jones and Dallas’ Amari Cooper, are nearing the ends of their current contracts and could be in line for similarly lucrative extensions.

Thomas was entering the final season of his rookie deal and was due a little more than $1.1 million. Cooper entered training camp in the final year of his deal, but hasn’t held out. Jones is under contract through 2020.

The sticking point in the Thomas negotiations had more to do with the structure of the deal than the average annual value. The Saints wanted wiggle room under the NFL salary cap to also negotiate extensions with a number of other promising young players whose contracts will expire in coming years, such as running back Alvin Kamara and top cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

PANTHERS: Linebacker Luke Kuechly was held out of the second half of practice after getting tangled up in a pile during a 9-on-7 play.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera declined to specify the nature of the injury, saying trainers were purposely being “overly cautious” with the six-time Pro Bowler.

TITANS: Tennessee placed wide receiver Cam Batson on injured reserve and agreed to terms with a pair of receivers – Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.

BILLS: Starting center Mitch Morse is out indefinitely after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Coach Sean McDermott provided no details on how Morse was hurt while saying he was diagnosed with the concussion on Tuesday.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville waived/injured running back Taj McGowan after he tore a ligament in his right knee during training camp.

McGowan hurt his knee Tuesday, and tests revealed the extent of the damage. McGowan, an undrafted rookie from UCF, will revert to Jacksonville’s injured reserve if he clears waivers.

CONCUSSION CASE: The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed former Vikings defensive lineman Al Noga’s claim that his dementia is related to concussions he suffered during his playing years.

In a unanimous decision, the high court threw out Noga’s workers’ compensation award. The court said the Vikings’ treatment of Noga’s headaches with over-the-counter medicines was sufficient and that his claim, filed in 2015, came too late.

Noga played for the Vikings from 1988-1992.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »