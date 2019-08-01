NEW HIRES

• Clark Insurance hired two account managers to its Portland team.

Brandi Beaumont was named an account manager to its personal insurance department.

Beaumont brings five years of experience in the industry. She currently holds both her ACSR designation and is a licensed claims adjuster.

Kathleen Joy joins the business insurance department as an account manager.

Joy began her career in 1987 and brings experience in areas including personal lines, as a rater and underwriter.

• RE/MAX Shoreline hired Liz Sylvester as a sales agent in its Portland office.

Sylvester has a background in economics and finance.

PROMOTIONS

• Ross Biette was promoted to senior vice president of information systems at Cumberland County Federal Credit Union.

Biette joined the credit union in 2010 and will provide strategic vision and leadership to its information systems, technology and network infrastructure and architecture.

• Katie Exchange of Boston Financial Management earned the designation of certified financial planner and was promoted to associate wealth manager at its Portland office.

