OLD ORCHARD BEACH—The Norsemen turned in a six-run sixth vs. the Windjammers on Saturday, July 27, Patrick Sawyer (Saco/Nichols) logging a two-RBI double to make it 8-2 before coming home himself for 9-2.

Now, the ‘Jammers weren’t done scoring yet – but they weren’t going to come out on top, either. They managed one more before the end of the game for a 9-3 result.

The ‘Jammers scored two in the bottom of the first, including one by Jordan Gosselin (Rochester, New Hampshire/Fisher).

2-0 early, but the Norsemen got one back in the top of the third and another in the top of the fifth. Their big break, though, came the next inning.

With two out in the top of the sixth, Norseman Ryan Young (Stratham, New Hampshire/Williams) grounded past short into center. ‘Jammers centerfielder Jake LaPlume (Old Orchard Beach/St. Joseph’s) scooped up Young’s contact and hurled it home, hoping to halt the Norsemen’s progress around the bases. But LaPlume’s throw arrived just late. The Jammers’ catcher relayed over to third – rather, he tried to: His aim proved off and the ball sailed wide. Two scored for 4-2.

Young himself also scored, as did Riley Bartell (Portland/University of Maine Farmington), Evan Balzano (Saco/Wake Technical Community College), Peter Stauber (Cumberland/Southern Maine Community College) and Sawyer.

Gosselin scored again for the ‘Jammers in the bottom of the sixth, but the Norsemen would ultimately hold on.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: