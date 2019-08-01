Cookout complaint

Responding to a call from Evergreen Drive about midnight on June 30, police were told a visitor banged on a grill for about 10 seconds with the grill brush while cleaning it.

Arrests

Jessica L. Aspiras, 39, Washburn Drive, Gorham, on June 2 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street.

Joshua R. Bilodeau, 23, Oak Hill Road, Standish, on June 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on County Road.

Wade A. Tibbetts, 21, Mill Pond Road, Standish, on June 7 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Fort Hill.

Dustin D. Richardson, 24, Mallison Falls Road, Windham, on June 11 on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended, on Main Street.

Evan D. Strout, 28, Warrior Lane, Limington, on June 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, on Burnham Road.

Rebekah H. Reynolds, 23, Carrier Woods Road, Scarborough, on June 13 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Brackett Road.

Sean A. Miller, 19, Running Springs Road, Gorham, on June 15 on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating vehicle without license, on Main Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: