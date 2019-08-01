Recently 18-year-old Francisco Erwin Galicia, a U.S. citizen, was detained in atrocious conditions for 23 days by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This was after he produced a Texas state ID, a Social Security card and a wallet-sized birth certificate showing he was an American citizen.

ICE and Customs and Border Protection simply didn’t believe him! He was finally released after the “fake news” media obtained the story, verified he was a U.S. citizen and published it.

This situation should not be a surprise given that the current president, for 5½ years, accused President Barack Obama of not being a U.S. citizen, even though a birth certificate was produced showing that Obama was born in Hawaii, which is part of the United States! I guess that Mr. Trump simply didn’t believe the facts.

Sadly, I fear this is the new normal.

Richard Sauvageau

Naples

