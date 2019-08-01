A few weeks ago, as I read a July 6 article in the Portland Press Herald about the 77 youngsters from faraway places being lovingly included in the Portland Public Schools summer program in preparation for school in the fall, tears came to my eyes.

The people of Portland, and Mayor Ethan Strimling in particular, should be very proud of the climate they have created here in Portland and really spearheaded with their English as a second language program and support for housing alternatives when Strimling was at LearningWorks.

Portland is truly a welcoming city. Leadership never comes without those who see things differently. As we look back 50 years from now, we will know we did the right things in a timely manner.

It is an honor to live and work in this area.

William Cumming

West Bath

