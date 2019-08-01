As expected, the negative commentaries about Sen. Susan Collins in the Portland Press Herald have begun.

We have been subscribers for many years but feel more and more disappointed by your newspaper’s biased writing. We used to enjoy reading Bill Nemitz’s columns, which were full of wit and humor. Now, they have become a font of liberal political satire (“Sen. Collins, ever fearful of Trump, teeters on the tightrope,” July 18).

Our View editorials go beyond Portland and should remain fair and balanced. Abstain from sounding indoctrinated by CNN.

Sen. Collins is not “underwater,” as Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich says (The View From Here, July 28). She is well above any political waters.

She used just the right words to express her disapproval of President Trump’s inappropriate comments, as well as those of The Squad (Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley), which were equally offensive. I have not seen the same from your newspaper.

We, the majority of Mainers, regard Sen. Collins as the best in Congress. She will never compromise her integrity or moderate position. Her votes will always represent what we expect of her: the best for Maine and our country.

She doesn’t respond to bribes or threats, as we saw during the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. That is why I know that most Mainers will remain behind her in 2020. We need her stable voice in Congress now more than ever.

Ana Lou Elwell

Bath

