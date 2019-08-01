Chef challenge will include Freeport chef, Topsham judge

A renowned Topsham chef will be among the judges and chefs from central and Midcoast Maine who will participate in the 7th Annual Celebrity Chef Challenge Monday, Aug. 12, at Spectrum Generations’ Cohen Community Center in Hallowell.

The Celebrity Chef Challenge presents three culinary experts in a challenge of creating a dish following Meals on Wheels guidelines, which includes a provided protein, vegetable and starch. As the chefs all have the same main ingredients, the competition comes alive when each adds their own flair with herbs, spices and special preparation techniques.

The judging panel will include renowned chef competitor executive chef Chris Toole of The Highlands in Topsham, who is a multiple award winner from past Celebrity Chef Challenges. The judges’ panel will be rounded out by Grace Fecteau, co-owner and general manager of Huiskamer Coffee House in Augusta, and Renee Nelson, 92 Moose morning show co-host and Townsquare Media central Maine news director.

Competing chefs are Chris Geer, executive chef at the Tuscan Brick Oven Bistro in Freeport; Chris Hart, The Blaine House chef in Augusta; and Elisha Irland, chef and owner of The Oak Table and Bar in Augusta.

Chefs compete for the Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice awards as everyone enjoys the three creations; the winning dishes are then incorporated into Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels program.

Funds raised from the event will support Spectrum Generations’ programs and services, including Meals on Wheels. The evening will include a cocktail hour, live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent and live auction.

Tedford honors shelter manager, announces new board members

During Tedford’s annual meeting and awards event June 17 at the Brunswick Golf Club, adult shelter case manager Michelle Thiboutot was recognized for 10 years of employment with Tedford Housing.

Tedford also announced four new members were elected to Tedford Housing’s Board of Directors, including John Gallagher, Ally Harper, Jamie Pacheco and Scott Staples. Gallagher, of Brunswick, is the now-retired former director of MaineHousing. Harper, of Bath, is the marketing assistant at Bath Savings Institution. Pacheco, of Bath, is the program manager at Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and wellness coordinator for the Merrymeeting Food Council. Staples, of Brunswick, is a retired psychologist.

Roger Brodeur, social service supervisor quality assurance at the Office of Child & Family Services Maine Department of Health & Human Services, was elected to president of the board; Patti Lawton, a Realtor at Sotheby’s International Realty, was elected to vice president. Toni Kemmerle, principal attorney at the Maine Department of Transportation, was elected to secretary; and Field Griffith, retired, was elected to treasurer.

