SACO — Saco police are investigating a fatal accident involving a moped.
Jerry Garcia Jr., 20, of Saco was driving southbound on High Street on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. on a moped when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the back end of a boat parked on a trailer, said Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.
Garcia was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he died of injuries related to the crash, Huntress said.
Garcia’s last public post on his Facebook page was in May, asking if anyone was selling a moped. Several friends have posted condolences.
“Rest easy brotha, the world will miss you. Hope you watch over us an give us your blessings.. can’t believe this news,” wrote one friend.
The accident is under investigation, Huntress said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough among towns in regional shellfish collaborative
-
Nation & World
Alleged Capital One hacker barely bothered to hide
-
Local & State
Saco man dies in moped accident
-
Local & State
‘Nature like’ fish passage under construction in Saco River
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough Marsh goes global, thanks to volunteers