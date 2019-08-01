NEW YORK — Pittsburgh pitcher Keone Kela was suspended for 10 games, wild-swinging Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after a furious brawl between the Pirates and Reds.

Major League Baseball issued eight suspensions Thursday, two days after the fight at Great American Ball Park.

Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.

Reds Manager David Bell was suspended six games, starting Thursday night when Cincinnati visited Atlanta. Pittsburgh Manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin Friday night when the Pirates play the New York Mets.

Puig was suspended for his aggressive actions on what turned out to be his last day with the Reds. The outfielder was later traded to Cleveland, which hosted Houston on Thursday night.

Pirates infielder Jose Osuna was suspended five games while Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick and Reds pitcher Jared Hughes each got three.

Bell and the Reds became enraged after Kela threw near Derek Dietrich’s head in the late innings. These NL Central rivals have a history of run-ins that included a fracas in April at PNC Park that began after Dietrich stood at the plate to admire a home run – the Pirates have thrown close to him since then.

“This comes down to, really, one of our guys, the ball was thrown at his head. What were we supposed to do? If we don’t, I can’t live without doing anything to protect one of our guys. It’s that simple,” Bell said.

“If we don’t do anything, if we don’t protect ourselves, then their pitcher just gets away with throwing at one of our guy’s head,” he said.

Bell said he hopes the suspended Reds have their penalties reduced. He disagreed with the length of his ban.

“I didn’t have a say. I didn’t talk to anyone. I want to be in the dugout,” he said. “We’ll be fine, but I have a responsibility to be in the dugout, so that part, I’m remorseful. It’s my job. But I can’t live with handling it any other way.”

All of the suspended players were fined undisclosed amounts. Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin also were fined, as were several players on both teams for taking part in the brawl while on the injured list.

The Reds and Pirates next play on Aug. 23 at Pittsburgh – that game, incidentally, was already billed as fireworks night.

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona was forced to miss Thursday night’s game against Houston after having eye surgery earlier in the day.

The team said the operation was unexpected. Francona was expected to return Friday when Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Angels.

WHITE SOX: Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage in the Chicago White Sox dugout last season, has rejoined the team as its new minor league pitching instructor.

• The Chicago White Sox put third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 10, GIANTS 2: J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and fell a triple shy of the cycle, Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep, and Philadelphia beat visiting San Francisco.

Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the fifth but was pulled after 71 pitches because of a bone spur in his right elbow. He allowed two runs – one earned – and four hits, striking out five in four-plus innings. Jose Alvarez (2-2) and three relievers tossed five scoreless innings.

CARDINALS 8, CUBS 0: Jack Flaherty struck out nine in seven strong innings and Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer as St. Louis won at home to take over first place in the NL Central.

The Cubs have lost 4 of 6 overall and 11 of 16 on the road.

Flaherty (5-6) allowed one hit and walked two in recording his first win since May 14, a span of 79 days and 12 starts. The right-hander held the Cubs without a hit until newcomer Nicholas Castellanos singled to right with two outs in the sixth. Flaherty retired 13 straight batters from the first to fifth innings.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 5, TWINS 4: Newly acquired reliever Sam Dyson blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning, then Harold Ramirez hit a leadoff homer in the 12th that sent Miami to a win at home.

The AL Central-leading Twins have been revamping their bullpen after watching a whopping lead over Cleveland dwindle in the last month. Minnesota got reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with Miami over the weekend and acquired Dyson from San Francisco in a deadline-beating deal Wednesday.

Romo pitched a perfect eighth and turned a 4-1 lead over in the ninth to Dyson, who had a 2.47 ERA in 49 games for the Giants this season.

Dyson faced four batters and didn’t retire any of them, allowing two walks and two hits before being pulled.

The Marlins tied it with three runs, and Ramirez homered in the 12th, connecting off Cody Stashak (0-1) to avert a three-game sweep.

METS 4, WHITE SOX 0: Zack Wheeler tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, Robinson Cano drove in two runs with a homer and double and visiting New York won its seventh straight.

Wilson Ramos also drove in a run as the Mets completed a three-game sweep of the White Sox and won their 13th of 17 overall. New York has its longest winning streak since a nine-game run in early April 2018.

ATHLETICS 5, BREWERS 3: Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run off struggling closer Josh Hader in the eighth inning to break out of a long slump and Oakland won at home.

The A’s trailed 3-2 when Robbie Grossman walked leading off the eighth against Hader, an All-Star reliever who pitched for a third consecutive day for the first time in his career. Chapman, who had one hit and 13 strikeouts in his previous 30 at-bats, crushed a first-pitch home run to straightaway center. Jurickson Profar added a sacrifice fly off Jay Jackson.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his team’s five home runs to back a solid performance by fellow rookie Trent Thornton in Toronto’s win at Baltimore.

Randal Grichuk, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also homered for the Blue Jays, who tied a season high with their fourth straight win.

ASTROS 7, INDIANS 1: Gerrit Cole pitched one-run ball over seven innings and extended his winning streak to a career-best nine games as Houston won at Cleveland.

Cole (13-5) gave up four hits, all in the first four innings, and struck out four for Houston, which has the best record in the American League at 70-40. The right-handed Cole leads the majors with 216 strikeouts and has not lost since May 22.

