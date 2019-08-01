BASEBALL

Matthew Kent gave up eight hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one as the visiting Portland Sea Dogs opened a 4-1 lead before holding off the Richmond Flying Squirrels for a 4-3 victory Thursday night.

Bobby Dalbec opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. Luke Tendler added a two-run single and Jarren Duran scored on a wild pitch to highlight a three-run sixth.

Richmond came back with RBI singles by Jonah Arenado in the sixth and Johneshwy Fargas in the seventh, but Durbin Feltman and Jordan Weems combined for two strikeouts and one walk over two scoreless innings in relief.

NECBL: Brandon Backman struck out five over five innings, and Elliott Curtis hit a three-run homer as the Mainers (17-27) used a six-run third inning to pull away from the North Adams SteepleCats (24-18) for an 8-5 win in the season finale at Sanford.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners signed goaltender Francois Brassard, a 25-year-old from Gatineau, Quebec, who was a sixth-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2012 and played primarily for Carleton University of Ottawa the past three seasons.

Brassard played six games for the Mariners late last season with a 1-4 record and 3.28 goals-against average.

NHL: Recently retired forward Matt Cullen is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins, joining the hockey operations department.

• The Rangers bought out the final two seasons of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s contract.

COLLEGES

NCAA: The organization introduced a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle complex cases involving serious infractions.

Creating a new process for dealing with some high-profile infractions cases was one of several recommendations made last year by the Rice Commission on college basketball. The commission, created in response to an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting, concluded the NCAA’s investigation and enforcement structure was rife with potential and perceived conflicts of interest.

FOOTBALL: The former head football coach at a Kansas community college where a defensive lineman died of heatstroke after the first day of practice said the death was an act of God. KCUR reported that the comment by former head coach Jeff Sims came nearly one year after 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth collapsed following practice at Garden City Community College. He insisted Bradforth’s death was not his fault but instead an act of God. Sims left after the 2018 season to take the head coaching job at Missouri Southern University in Joplin.

• Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today preseason coaches’ poll for the first time, followed by Alabama at No. 2. Georgia was No. 3 in the poll, followed by Oklahoma and Ohio State. No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida gave the Southeastern Conference four top-10 teams.

HARNESS RACING

HAMBLETONIAN: Sixteen 3-year-olds are entered in the $1.2 million race Saturday at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey – trotting’s most prestigious race. The three favored colts are all trained by Marcus Melander.

Gimpanzee is the 2-1 choice in the first elimination. Greenshoe is the 4-5 favorite in the second. Green Manalishi is the 5-2 second choice in the opening division.

Melander also has a fourth colt in the race in longshot Gerry, who will run in the second heat.

– Staff and news services

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »